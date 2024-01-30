SODELPA's Power Struggle and Fiji's Rising Societal Concerns

Power struggles and a lack of unity are tearing at the fabric of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) in Fiji. The term 'three-seat king maker' is in the air, signifying a force that has already led to the dismissal of Cabinet Minister MP Radrodro. The political turmoil is not yet over, with speculation suggesting that the party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka Gavoka, might be the next on the firing line due to his alleged involvement in the Fiji Airways saga. This case is currently under scrutiny by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC). Observers are hinting that a public apology might be due from Gavoka, not only to the nation but also to Prime Minister Rabuka.

The Hope for Stability

Amid the political unrest, Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa, a respected figure within SODELPA, is aiming for a parliamentary term. Her ultimate ambition is to succeed Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as Fiji's President. Kepa's aspirations seem to represent a glimmer of hope for stability within the party.

Challenges Beyond Politics

On another front, the stability of the nation is under threat due to concerns about the decline in children's discipline. This issue was raised during Minister Sakeasi Ditoka's visit to Taveuni. A Methodist Reverend brought the problem into focus, attributing the decline in discipline to the erosion of religious values and the iTaukei community's shift towards cultural practices at the expense of parenting. Comparisons have been drawn between iTaukei and Indo-Fijian communities, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that the latter maintain better school discipline and results.

Call for Action

The situation has triggered a call to action for the Fiji Council of Churches and the Minister of iTaukei Affairs. There is a consensus that they must address the discipline issues that are becoming alarmingly prevalent in the nation's youth. The narrative also sheds light on the high incarceration rates among iTaukei Fijians, signaling the urgent need for societal change. This change is being conceptualized along the lines of Singapore's disciplined nation model, which Fiji might want to emulate to ensure a better future for its next generation.