Social Welfare Department Urges Precautions for Elderly Amid Cold Spell

As winter's chill takes hold, the Social Welfare Department (SWD) is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the city's elderly population. With a particular emphasis on those who are frail or living alone, the department has issued an urgent advisory to help these vulnerable individuals navigate the cold spell safely.

Emphasis on Safety Precautions for the Elderly

The SWD's advisory stresses the importance of wearing warm clothing, consuming sufficient food, and staying in warm indoor areas. These are not just precautionary measures; they form a critical line of defense against the cold, particularly for the elderly who are more susceptible to frigid temperatures.

However, the department recognizes that its efforts need to be augmented by community support. Hence, it has made an earnest appeal to residents to check on elderly family members. Additionally, it encourages friends, neighbors, and even fellow community dwellers to demonstrate concern and care for the health of frail, elderly persons, especially those living alone.