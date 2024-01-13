en English
BNN Newsroom

Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother’s Tale

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
In a world where digital technology is omnipresent, Lucy Smith, a mother from Bristol, recounts her daughter’s tumultuous journey with social media and the profound impact it had on her mental health. This narrative, however, is not isolated. It echoes a larger concern that mental health professionals have been raising for years – the possible detrimental effects of excessive internet use, particularly on young minds.

Freya’s Story: The Double-Edged Sword of Social Media

Lucy’s daughter, Freya (a pseudonym), was given her first smartphone at the tender age of eight. Her enthusiasm for sharing videos of her toy collection and nursery tours on YouTube catapulted her to a modicum of fame among her peers. Nevertheless, this initial euphoria was short-lived. At the age of 11, Freya was diagnosed as autistic, and her mental health began a steep decline.

A distressing period followed where Lucy’s primary objective was to keep Freya safe – a child who didn’t wish to continue living. Freya’s engagement with social media seemed to amplify her depression and restrictive eating behaviours, leading to a pivotal decision at age 15. Freya asked her mother to replace her smartphone with a basic ‘brick phone’.

The Turnaround: A Life Less Digital

This drastic switch marked a significant improvement in Freya’s mental health. The transition enabled her to explore new passions such as making clothes, journaling, and engaging in arts and crafts. Even though she briefly acquired a second-hand smartphone for college, she decided to sell it, appreciating the simplicity and freedom that came with her basic phone.

Lucy’s Initiative: Advocating for Digital Safety and Neurodiversity

Lucy has since become an advocate for addressing the potential harm of smartphones on youth mental health. She works with the Digital Safety Community Interest Company and founded Inclusive Change, an initiative aimed at promoting understanding of neurodiversity and the unique mental health challenges it may present.

Lucy’s and Freya’s story underscores the importance of acknowledging the potential negative impacts of social media on young individuals, especially those grappling with mental health issues and neurodiversity. It serves as a testament to the positive outcomes possible when reducing smartphone dependency.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

