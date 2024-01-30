Every time a society takes a step forward in technology, there's an opportunity to use it for the betterment of its most vulnerable citizens. This is exactly what is being done in a particular country, where social care institutions are being equipped with surveillance cameras. The project, commissioned by Cabinet head Akylbek Japarov and executed under the watchful eyes of the Ministry of Labor, Social Protection, and Migration, aims to strengthen the monitoring of services and deter any unlawful actions by staff.

Upgrading Social Protection with Digital Infrastructure

The initiative, which was set in motion in September of the previous year by Minister Gulnara Baatyrova, is a part of a broader effort to enhance the digital infrastructure of the social protection system. It is a testament to the government's commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals in care facilities by leveraging technology for better surveillance and oversight.

Enhanced Monitoring for a Safer Environment

As of now, a total of 17 institutions, which house 2,332 individuals, are under surveillance. These include 522 elderly citizens and people with disabilities, as well as 1,810 people with psycho-neurological conditions. This move is expected to bolster social protection measures, providing a more secure environment for these vulnerable populations.

Connecting to the Administrative Situational Center

Additionally, these facilities are in the process of being linked to the administrative situational center. This center is designed to provide the President and the Cabinet with high-quality information and analytical data. With this connection, the government can maintain a closer eye on the situation within these institutions, ensuring the continuous improvement of the care being provided.

As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how this initiative develops and the impact it has on improving the quality of life for the individuals under its care. With each technological stride, there is potential for vast social improvement, and this initiative is a shining example of that principle in action.