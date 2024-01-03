en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Snowmass Village’s Bold Move: Revising Land Use Code for Faster Housing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Snowmass Village’s Bold Move: Revising Land Use Code for Faster Housing

Amid the pressing housing crisis, Snowmass Village is pondering a revision in its land use development code, aimed at expediting the creation of affordable workforce housing. The proposed modification involves adopting a special review process in place of the current planned unit development (PUD) procedure. The latter is a more intricate process requiring several formal development review meetings.

Collaboration at The Forefront

The new approach seeks to streamline the land use review process, fostering increased collaboration with the community at the inception of the project. It also enables Town Council members to engage in open discussions on projects with the public before a formal review kicks off. Clint Kinney, the Town Manager, underscored the benefits of minimizing formality and maximizing collaboration during a recent Town Council meeting.

Reducing Approval Time

The existing PUD review process encompasses three stages: sketch, preliminary, and final reviews. This often extends the approval process significantly. The special review process, on the other hand, could potentially cut down the time required from five years to a much shorter period, offering a more prompt solution to the housing crisis.

Navigating Concerns

Despite the promising outlook, some apprehension lingers. Council Member Tom Fridstein expressed concerns regarding the potential loss of checks and balances. However, the council agreed to proceed with the proposed changes, acknowledging the urgency of the housing shortage situation. The move represents a delicate balance between ensuring community engagement and maintaining development integrity, while addressing a crucial societal need.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Superman's Hope Shines in Action Comics 2023 Annual
The Action Comics 2023 Annual wraps up the ‘New Worlds’ story arc in a spectacular finale, taking readers on a thrilling adventure with the newest iteration of the Superman Family defending Earth against overwhelming odds. The five-part storyline, which kicked off in issue 1057, is filled with relentless action and emotional beats, providing a gratifying
Superman's Hope Shines in Action Comics 2023 Annual
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
6 seconds ago
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
9 seconds ago
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Elon Musk's X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses
2 seconds ago
Elon Musk's X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses
Ad-Supported Streaming Service Mometu Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs
2 seconds ago
Ad-Supported Streaming Service Mometu Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs
Neighbourhood Watch Advises on Home Security During Festive Season
4 seconds ago
Neighbourhood Watch Advises on Home Security During Festive Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
19 seconds
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
1 min
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
1 min
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
2 mins
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
2 mins
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
2 mins
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
3 mins
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
3 mins
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
39 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
51 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app