Snowmass Village’s Bold Move: Revising Land Use Code for Faster Housing

Amid the pressing housing crisis, Snowmass Village is pondering a revision in its land use development code, aimed at expediting the creation of affordable workforce housing. The proposed modification involves adopting a special review process in place of the current planned unit development (PUD) procedure. The latter is a more intricate process requiring several formal development review meetings.

Collaboration at The Forefront

The new approach seeks to streamline the land use review process, fostering increased collaboration with the community at the inception of the project. It also enables Town Council members to engage in open discussions on projects with the public before a formal review kicks off. Clint Kinney, the Town Manager, underscored the benefits of minimizing formality and maximizing collaboration during a recent Town Council meeting.

Reducing Approval Time

The existing PUD review process encompasses three stages: sketch, preliminary, and final reviews. This often extends the approval process significantly. The special review process, on the other hand, could potentially cut down the time required from five years to a much shorter period, offering a more prompt solution to the housing crisis.

Navigating Concerns

Despite the promising outlook, some apprehension lingers. Council Member Tom Fridstein expressed concerns regarding the potential loss of checks and balances. However, the council agreed to proceed with the proposed changes, acknowledging the urgency of the housing shortage situation. The move represents a delicate balance between ensuring community engagement and maintaining development integrity, while addressing a crucial societal need.