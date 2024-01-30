SNB Chairman Dismisses Fears over UBS's Size Following Credit Suisse Acquisition

Switzerland's banking landscape has been dramatically reshaped as UBS Group AG's emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG results in a banking entity with a colossal balance sheet exceeding 1.6 trillion, nearly twice as large as the Swiss economy. This unprecedented merger, orchestrated to prevent a broader financial meltdown following complications at Credit Suisse, has sparked widespread debate about the potential hazards of harbouring such an immense banking institution.

Shareholders and regulatory bodies have expressed apprehension regarding the bank's augmented influence on future banking regulations, possible confrontations with Swiss authorities, and the potential systemic risk this mega-bank poses to the economy. There are growing demands for implementing firmer legislation, bolstering UBS's capital base, and strategies to mitigate the inherent risks in its balance sheet. In response, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) insists on the necessity of thorough analysis and deriving lessons from the Credit Suisse debacle, given UBS's escalated systemic significance and the corresponding risks for Switzerland.

SNB Chairman Addresses Concerns

Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Swiss National Bank, has sought to allay fears surrounding the growth of UBS. He dismissed the concerns about UBS becoming too large for Switzerland as 'over the top' and emphasized that the combined entity would remain manageable. He underscored the need for proper regulation, vigilant supervision, and adequate preparedness to avert any potential crisis.

Jordan also highlighted the crucial role of a robust and stable banking system for the overall health of the economy. While acknowledging the challenges posed by the merger, he expressed confidence in UBS's ability to maintain sound management practices post-merger. He assured that the SNB, along with other regulatory bodies, would closely monitor UBS to ensure that its size does not pose a systemic threat to the economy.