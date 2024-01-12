en English
BNN Newsroom

Skyted’s Silent Mask: A Revolution in Private Phone Calls

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Skyted’s Silent Mask: A Revolution in Private Phone Calls

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), an unconventional invention has been unveiled that has caught the attention of attendees and tech enthusiasts worldwide. Skyted, an innovative brand, has introduced the Skyted Mask, a device designed to ensure private phone conversations in public spaces, a concept previously unheard of in the tech world.

The Skyted Mask: A Leap into the Future

The Skyted Mask, now available for pre-order, is a unique device that the company has compared to the initial reception of AirPods. This comparison suggests that although this invention may seem peculiar now, it is destined to become a common sight in the near future. The mask is adjustable to fit various facial structures and sizes, ensuring that anyone can use it comfortably. It features air vents for breathability, guaranteeing a constant flow of air while the mask is worn.

Features and Functionality

One of the key features of the Skyted Mask is its ability to connect to headphones. This function enables users to hear the call recipient while speaking privately into the mask, thereby providing an entirely private conversation even in the most public of places. This innovative approach to communication has sparked significant interest, as evidenced by the overwhelming support the project has received on Kickstarter.

The Success Story on Kickstarter

The Skyted Mask has successfully raised over $100,000 on Kickstarter, far surpassing its original goal of $8,000. This staggering amount reflects the public’s interest and support for this unique invention. Skyted plans to release two versions of the mask: a white wired version priced at $399 and a Bluetooth version at $599. Customers who have pre-ordered can expect their masks to be shipped later in the year.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

