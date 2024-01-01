en English
BNN Newsroom

Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Game-changer in Window Washing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
In a world continuously shaped by technological innovation, Skyline Robotics has taken a significant leap by launching Ozmo, a window-washing robot. Currently operational in Tel Aviv and New York, including on major Manhattan buildings, Ozmo represents an attempt to revolutionize the century-old practice of manual window washing.

The Technology Behind Ozmo

Ozmo, priced at approximately $500,000, is suspended from high-rise buildings and employs a robotic arm equipped with a brush. The robot’s navigational intelligence is powered by a LiDAR camera that meticulously maps the building’s exterior to ensure efficient window cleaning. Moreover, Ozmo can be controlled by a human operator either on-site or remotely, potentially from anywhere around the globe. To enhance efficiency, the robot uses reverse osmosis to clean windows in a single sweep, eliminating the need for a separate squeegee.

Industry Response and Job Implications

The window-washing industry, grappling with a labor shortage, has welcomed Ozmo. Building owners envision a return on investment within three to five years. Yet, the advent of this technology stirs concerns about job displacement. To counter this, Skyline Robotics, along with partners like Platinum and The Durst Organization, stress on retraining and reassigning workers to operate the new technology, instead of outright replacement. Despite these reassurances, window washers like Jose Nieves harbor concerns about job security and risks associated with robots operating at height.

A Sign of the Times

The shift towards automation in the window-washing industry is a microcosm of a broader trend. A report by the World Economic Forum anticipates that 85 million jobs will be displaced by 2025. However, it simultaneously forecasts the creation of 97 million new jobs requiring different skills, underscoring the dynamic nature of job markets in the face of relentless technological progress.

Adding to its accolades, Skyline Robotics, the proud recipient of a 2023 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award, has secured additional funding for its trailblazing Ozmo window-cleaning robot.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

