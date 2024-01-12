Skye Wheatley and Lachlan Waugh Seek Couples Counselling: A Journey from Son’s Therapy to Relationship Healing

Gold Coast-based mother of two and social media personality, Skye Wheatley, has publicly shared her current relationship journey with her long-time partner, Lachlan Waugh. The couple, who has been together for six years, has recently sought help through couples counselling, a move initially meant for their son, Forrest’s occupational therapy.

From Occupational Therapy to Couples Counselling

What was initially planned as occupational therapy for Forrest, the couple’s son, evolved into a necessary intervention for Wheatley and Waugh themselves. Skye hinted at the underlying issues in their relationship, suggesting that their son’s behavior might be a reflection of their dynamic as a couple. This realization urged them to address their problems, not just for their relationship, but for their family’s overall well-being.

Previous Relationship Struggles

This is not the first time the couple has faced relationship challenges. In February of the previous year, Skye shared through a TikTok video that they were ‘on a break’ and ‘co-parenting’ their two children. The arrangement involved alternating responsibility for their children every two nights. However, this setup didn’t last long, as Waugh asked Wheatley to return home, expressing his desire for them to raise their children together.

The Role of Counselling in Their Journey

Throughout their relationship journey, Skye emphasized the importance of having a supportive and non-judgmental counsellor. She expressed gratitude for the professional help they’re receiving, acknowledging it as a crucial part of their attempt to mend their relationship and foster a healthier family environment.