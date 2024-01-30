Skoda Auto Kick-starts Production of Updated Scala and Kamiq Models

In a pivotal move, Skoda Auto has commenced the production of the updated versions of the Scala compact car and the Kamiq city SUV at its primary plant in Mlad Boleslav, Czech Republic. These models, initially introduced in 2019, have achieved substantial success, with over 260,000 Scalias and more than 576,000 Kamiqs rolling off the assembly lines to date.
Upgraded Features and Sustainability
The revamped vehicles bring a host of new equipment and assistant systems, typically found in higher-end vehicle classes, to the table. The upgrades include Matrix-LED headlights, redesigned bumpers, rims, and radiator grilles, and the integration of the new Skoda logotype on the fifth door. Notably, these vehicles make comprehensive use of sustainable materials, underscoring Skoda's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.
Variety and Accolades
The interior of these models offers enhanced customization with six variants spread across three equipment lines. The Scala and Kamiq have received several awards for their design and functionality, including prestigious recognitions like the Red Dot Design Award and Car of the Year accolades in multiple countries.
Safety and Convenience
The safety aspect of these models remains uncompromised with robust structures and advanced assist systems, such as Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitor and Lane Assist. The revised feature structure also introduces a new Phone Box with wireless charging and cooling capabilities, along with fast-charging USB ports, enhancing the convenience factor.
The updated Scala and Kamiq models will hit the Czech Republic Skoda dealerships in February 2024 and will be available for purchase in over 60 markets globally.