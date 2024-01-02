en English
BNN Newsroom

Six Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours List

By:
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Six Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours List

Six distinguished individuals from the Channel Islands have been honored in the Official New Year’s Honours List by King Charles III for their exceptional contributions to their communities. Representing a diverse array of fields, the honorees include Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford from Guernsey, and Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, Peter Tabb from Jersey. The impactful journey of each of these individuals and their dedication to service represents a narrative of community spirit, personal growth, and commitment to positive change.

Recognizing Excellence Across Fields

Raymond Evison, a recipient of an OBE and a formidable figure in horticulture, has been accorded a CBE for his exceptional accomplishments. His notable work includes founding Guernsey’s Clematis Nursery and developing over 200 new species of the plant. Julia Bowditch, a dynamic force in sports, has been conferred with an MBE for her commitment to sports, particularly for her role as Director of the NatWest International Island Games. In recognition of her dedicated work at Government House, Vanessa Wakeford received the Royal Victorian Silver Medal.

Acknowledging Impactful Contributions

In Jersey, Kevin Keen was bestowed with an OBE for his significant work across business and charity sectors. His remarkable engagements include Jersey Dairy, Jersey Post, Jersey Zoo, and the JSPCA. Michael Blackie was awarded an MBE for his influential role in the Jersey Eisteddfod. As vice chairman and chairman of the event’s Executive Council, he has fostered cultural exchange and personal development. Lastly, Peter Tabb has been granted a British Empire Medal for his services to the community, significantly contributing to local endeavors.

Community Service: A Beacon of Change

The accolades bestowed upon these individuals underscore the significant role that community service and personal growth play in societal development. Their dedication, commitment, and impact have not only enriched their communities but also set an inspiring example for others to follow. The honorees, expressing their deep gratitude for the recognition, further emphasized the importance of community service, marking it as a cornerstone of a thriving society.

In conclusion, the Official New Year’s Honours List by King Charles III celebrates the spirit of community service, acknowledging the extraordinary contributions of these six individuals. Their work, spanning diverse fields, highlights the power of individual contributions in shaping and enhancing the quality of community life. The recognition serves as a testament to their dedication and commitment, and a celebration of the positive impact they’ve made on society.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

