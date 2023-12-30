en English
BNN Newsroom

Sister Wives’ Meri and Christine Brown Discuss Coyote Pass and Family Changes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:06 pm EST
Sister Wives’ Meri and Christine Brown Discuss Coyote Pass and Family Changes

In a recent episode of the popular reality TV show ‘Sister Wives’, Meri Brown addressed a burning question from viewers regarding the varying sizes of lots on Coyote Pass, a piece of property located in Flagstaff, Arizona. She explained that the land was purchased in different sizes as they came. Her co-star, Christine Brown, chimed in with a suggestion: hiring a surveyor to divide the land evenly into four lots. This, she believed, would address any concerns about inequality in land distribution.

Dissolution of Marriages and Its Impact

Originally, the intention was for the Brown family to develop the Coyote Pass property and live close together. However, the family dynamics have since witnessed major changes, with the marriages of Kody Brown to three of his wives – Meri, Christine, and Janelle – ending within a span of 14 months. The sudden dissolution of these marriages has left the future of the living arrangements on Coyote Pass in a state of uncertainty.

Meri Brown’s Uncertain Future

Further fuelling this uncertainty is the fact that Meri Brown has been spending more time in Utah, where she runs her business, especially following the loss of her mother. In the show, Meri expressed doubts about her future on Coyote Pass. Conversely, Kody Brown, on a reflective note, acknowledged the struggles in their relationships and expressed hope for a possible reconciliation with Meri.

Christine Brown’s Empowerment

In a preview of the upcoming episode of ‘Sister Wives: Look Back’, Kody Brown revealed that he felt like a prisoner in his marriage to Christine, admitting that he wasn’t in love with her. Christine, on the other hand, expressed a feeling of empowerment when she decided to end the relationship. The show continues to provide viewers with a deep look into the personal struggles and adjustments each family member is facing in the wake of these significant changes.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

