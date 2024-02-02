Singapore's Mufti Declares Lab-Cultivated Meat as Halal: A New Era in Islamic Jurisprudence

Singapore's Mufti, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, has declared that lab-cultivated meat will be considered halal for the Muslim community, provided it originates from animals permissible under Islamic law and does not contain non-halal components. This groundbreaking announcement was made during a conference on fatwa in contemporary societies, underscoring the evolution of religious rulings in response to technological advancements and societal changes.

The Role of Fatwas

Fatwas are religious directives issued by Islamic scholars to guide the Muslim community, often in response to new situations or technologies. The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), which has been researching lab-cultivated meat since 2022, is preparing to issue a formal fatwa on this matter.

A Pioneering Step

The approval of lab-grown meat as halal by Muis is seen as a pioneering step in the Islamic world. Singapore, known for its innovative spirit, became the first country to approve the sale of lab-grown meat, demonstrating its readiness to adapt traditional religious norms to modern technologies.

Adapting to New Technologies

Dr Nazirudin, who chairs the Muis' Fatwa Committee, visited labs and recognized the need for Islamic jurisprudence to adapt to new technologies. The committee decided that lab-cultivated meat is permissible based on its origin and ingredients. Dr Nazirudin highlighted the potential role of AI in enhancing fatwa research and outreach, detailing an ongoing project with Google and Smart Nation Singapore to employ AI in analyzing fatwas. This innovative approach could revolutionize the way fatwas are researched and disseminated.