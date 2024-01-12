Singapore’s HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore has sounded the alarm against three weight loss products sold on popular e-commerce platform, Shopee. The products, named Nature Slim, Slimming Seven Days by Figure Up, and Energy Booster Figure-Up New Look Strong Version, have been linked to adverse effects suffered by consumers. HSA’s investigation spotlighted high levels of sibutramine contained in these products, a substance banned in Singapore due to its association with serious health risks such as heart attack, stroke, heart problems, and central nervous system disorders.

Consumers Report Adverse Effects

Two consumers who used these weight loss products reported experiencing a range of alarming symptoms, including rapid heartbeat, dry mouth, extreme thirst, and insomnia. The findings propelled HSA into action, working in tandem with Shopee to remove the concerned product listings and warn the sellers involved.

Misleading Marketing Tactics

The products were marketed under the guise of being ‘natural’ or ‘herbal’, and were falsely labeled with ‘GMP’ logos, suggesting they were manufactured under high-quality standards. Such misleading marketing tactics pose a significant threat to consumers, who may be led to believe that the products are safe for consumption.

HSA Takes Action

In a decisive move, the HSA has urged consumers to immediately cease using these products and consult a doctor if they feel unwell. The Authority has also issued a stern warning against purchasing health products from unknown or unverified sources, especially online. HSA has threatened to take serious enforcement actions, including prosecution, against sellers and suppliers of these adulterated products.