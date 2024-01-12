en English
BNN Newsroom

Singapore’s HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore has sounded the alarm against three weight loss products sold on popular e-commerce platform, Shopee. The products, named Nature Slim, Slimming Seven Days by Figure Up, and Energy Booster Figure-Up New Look Strong Version, have been linked to adverse effects suffered by consumers. HSA’s investigation spotlighted high levels of sibutramine contained in these products, a substance banned in Singapore due to its association with serious health risks such as heart attack, stroke, heart problems, and central nervous system disorders.

Consumers Report Adverse Effects

Two consumers who used these weight loss products reported experiencing a range of alarming symptoms, including rapid heartbeat, dry mouth, extreme thirst, and insomnia. The findings propelled HSA into action, working in tandem with Shopee to remove the concerned product listings and warn the sellers involved.

Misleading Marketing Tactics

The products were marketed under the guise of being ‘natural’ or ‘herbal’, and were falsely labeled with ‘GMP’ logos, suggesting they were manufactured under high-quality standards. Such misleading marketing tactics pose a significant threat to consumers, who may be led to believe that the products are safe for consumption.

HSA Takes Action

In a decisive move, the HSA has urged consumers to immediately cease using these products and consult a doctor if they feel unwell. The Authority has also issued a stern warning against purchasing health products from unknown or unverified sources, especially online. HSA has threatened to take serious enforcement actions, including prosecution, against sellers and suppliers of these adulterated products.

BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

