Singapore MP Advocates for Mental Health Support Following Personal Experience with Postnatal Depression

Dr. Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency in Singapore, has publicly shared his personal encounter with postnatal depression through the lens of his wife's experience. This intimate revelation aims to underscore the urgent need for a robust mental health support network in the country. Despite being well prepared for the arrival of his fourth child in 2017, the prolonged six-month postnatal blues his wife grappled with underscored the formidable challenges that mental health issues pose to families.

Emphasizing the Power of Community

Dr. Rizal stresses the crucial role of community and familial support during such trying times. Joining forces with other MPs from the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Health, Dr. Rizal has filed a parliamentary motion to bolster mental health and well-being across Singapore through a whole-of-nation effort. This initiative aligns with the National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy launched by the government in October of the previous year, which aims to enhance the country's mental health ecosystem.

Building Upon National Strategy

The GPC for Health does not seek to revamp the national strategy but to refine and build upon it. The committee emphasizes the need to update approaches to mental health in response to evolving community needs. Dr. Rizal, who has been a vocal advocate for mental health since his tenure with the Singapore Civil Defence Force, strongly calls for increased mental health literacy, easy accessibility to services, screenings, and time-outs for mental health.

Addressing Key Challenges

Dr. Rizal identifies overcoming stigma, providing caregiver support, and fortifying support networks as fundamental challenges to tackle. He champions the idea of normalizing mental health screenings and broadening mental health networks to encompass shared interest communities. Incorporating spiritual health into the well-being framework is another proposition he makes, clarifying that it does not solely pertain to religious faith. His vision for Singapore's mental health landscape is one of resilience, literacy, and stigma-free support, a vision that resonates deeply in a world grappling with an ongoing mental health crisis.