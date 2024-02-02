Sinfin Moor Park Honors Chairperson Colin Attenborough with Pavilion Naming

Renowned for its lush greenery and vivacious community spirit, Sinfin Moor Park in Derbyshire has been a beacon of nature conservation and community bonding. The park's recent tribute to its long-standing chairperson, Colin Attenborough, by naming the park's pavilion after him, reflects the deep-rooted appreciation and respect for an individual who has been instrumental in the park's development and achievements.

Unveiling The Tribute

January 27 saw a surprise gathering of friends, family, and colleagues in honor of Colin Attenborough. Unbeknownst to him, they unveiled the park's pavilion, now renamed in his honor. This tribute serves as a testament to Attenborough's dedication and substantial contributions to the park since taking the helm in 2009.

A Legacy of Green Initiatives

Attenborough's tenure as chairperson has seen the park flourish with notable initiatives. The planting of the Jubilee Wood in 2012 and the introduction of the beloved Highland Cattle, Eric and Ernie, stand as testaments to his commitment to nature conservation. It's under his watch that the park received the esteemed Green Flag Community Award for its local nature reserve for seven consecutive years.

Community Engagement and Recognition

Attenborough's leadership extended beyond park development. He has led the Friends of Sinfin Moor Park group, resulting in the creation and successful operation of a community café, run by volunteers since 2012. His enthusiasm and dedication were acknowledged by the Derby City Council as the driving force behind the park's success.

In addition to honoring Attenborough, the event also helped raise funds for his chosen charity, the Nightingale MacMillan Unit in Derby, collecting a total of 546.30. This act further exemplifies Attenborough's commitment to the community and his desire to help those in need.