BNN Newsroom

Silvergate Fallbrook Debuts New Apartment Home Models for Modern Senior Living

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
In a bid to elevate the quality of life for seniors, Silvergate Fallbrook, a senior living community, has unveiled two innovative apartment home models. These luxury residences, designed in response to the evolving preferences and needs of today’s seniors, introduce an open kitchen concept. This feature significantly sets them apart from other senior living options in Fallbrook.

Keeping Up with Modern Senior Living Trends

The new apartment models are the latest additions in a series of upgrades that Silvergate Fallbrook has been implementing. These upgrades aim to accommodate the changing desires of seniors, particularly those who are downsizing. The open kitchen concept responds directly to feedback from the senior community, offering a more contemporary and comfortable living space.

These changes come at a time when today’s seniors are increasingly tech-savvy. They depend on technology to maintain connections with friends and family. As such, senior living facilities are under pressure to support personal technology ecosystems and modernize their infrastructure to meet these demands.

Creating Meaningful Connections through Technology

Initiatives like the Great American Elderverse, launched by Mynd Immersive in collaboration with AT&T, HTC VIVE, and the CTA Foundation, provide virtual reality experiences for older adults in senior care communities. These experiences aim to combat loneliness and isolation while promoting mental, physical, emotional, and cognitive health for seniors. Such initiatives align with the mission to connect people in meaningful ways and improve the quality of life for seniors using technology.

Investments in Long-Term Care Facilities

The Department of Health is showing commitment to enhancing senior living standards by investing in long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania. The Quality Investment Pilot is one such initiative, aimed at improving infrastructure and modernizing equipment. The Belvedere, a skilled nursing facility in Chester, Delaware County, received funding to modernize emergency communication equipment, upgrade software systems, and purchase HEPA filtration.

Across the nation, senior living facilities are undergoing renovations and expansions. PruittHealth is redoing and expanding The Oaks at Whitaker Glen Mayview, while Callahan Construction Managers have completed two new luxury senior living residences on behalf of Anthology Senior Living. Such endeavors showcase the continuous efforts to improve senior living, aligning with Silvergate Fallbrook’s initiative to cater to the modern needs of seniors.

