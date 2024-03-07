Silver Lake Country Club Transformation: Over 200 Homes Set to Replace Historic Site

Years of anticipation and halted plans have finally culminated in the commencement of a significant residential development on the former Silver Lake Country Club site in Leesburg, Florida. Records from the Lake County Property Appraisal's Office reveal that Hartman Golf Management has sold the two parcels, spanning 104 acres, to City Homes and JB Homes of Orlando for a combined $3.5 million, setting the stage for the construction of more than 200 homes under a previously approved planned unit development (PUD).

History and Community Reaction

Since its closure in 2007, the once-thriving golf club, established in the 1920s, has turned into a wilderness refuge for local wildlife, including coyotes. The site's transformation has been a contentious issue for the surrounding community, particularly for residents of the adjacent stately homes along Silver Lake Drive. Previous development proposals have sparked concerns over increased traffic and the loss of local green spaces, with the latest plans reigniting these debates. Residents like Pam Favre express mixed feelings, resigning to the inevitability of change while voicing concerns over environmental and infrastructural impacts.

Development Plans and Concerns

In the latest iteration, the development plans outline the construction of 233 single-family homes, a shift from earlier proposals that included townhomes. This change has somewhat appeased local opposition, though worries about traffic congestion, environmental damage, and the overarching influence of Leesburg's city decisions on unincorporated county residents persist. Favre, in particular, highlights the potential threat to a massive oak tree on her property and questions the long-term traffic implications of the development. Despite these concerns, communication with City Homes' CEO Jim Bagley offers a glimmer of hope for preserving the cherished local landscape.

Broader Implications and Community Response

The development of the Silver Lake Country Club site is emblematic of broader growth trends across Leesburg and the surrounding areas, with numerous projects prompting community backlash. Residents have protested against several high-density housing projects, fearing the erosion of their quality of life amidst rapid urbanization. The sentiment of being "invaded" by new developments is palpable, with some locals humorously suggesting that departing Floridians should "take a developer with them." As Leesburg braces for its transformation, the question of balancing property rights with community welfare and environmental preservation remains at the forefront of local discourse.