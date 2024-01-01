en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Silicon Valley Under Fire: Intellectual Property and Privacy Lawsuits Loom Large

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Silicon Valley Under Fire: Intellectual Property and Privacy Lawsuits Loom Large

Technology giants in Silicon Valley are under fire, faced with criticism and legal hurdles that threaten to reshape their relationship with authors and content creators. The bone of contention lies in the alleged misuse of intellectual property, with critics likening the industry’s response to that of a ‘truculent toddler’ – stubborn and immature.

AI Mimicry and Intellectual Property Rights

At the heart of the storm is a lawsuit recently filed by The New York Times against Microsoft and Open AI. The suit claims that ChatGPT, a product of these companies, created near-identical copies of The Times stories without user subscription or advertising. The lawsuit further alleges that the AI technology attributes false information to The Times, an act that threatens the integrity of original reporting and writing. This case brings to the fore the question of intellectual property rights and the ethical use of AI technologies when replicating and distributing creative content.

(Read Also: Alphabet Inc. Settles Antitrust Dispute with Match Group Inc.)

Google’s Privacy Lawsuit

In a parallel development, Google has reached a settlement in a $5 billion privacy lawsuit. The lawsuit contended that Google spied on users who opted for the ‘incognito’ mode in its Chrome browser and similar ‘private’ modes in other browsers. Despite the supposed privacy, Google’s advertising mechanisms were reportedly still recording users’ site visits and activities. The implications of the settlement, which awaits authorization by a federal judge, could be far-reaching, affecting ‘millions of individuals’ as per the judge’s estimation.

(Read Also: Eccentric Billionaire or Calculated Strategist? Scrutinizing the Persona of Sam Bankman-Fried)

Call for Change in Silicon Valley

These legal skirmishes underscore the pressing need for tech companies to rethink their approaches. The industry is urged to move away from its ‘truculent toddler’ stance and start acknowledging authors’ rights, particularly concerning the use of their content to train AI systems. The future of art and media could be at stake should these tech companies continue their current practices unchecked.

In the wake of these landmark developments, the year 2024 is poised to be a litmus test for tech companies, with crucial EU regulations and US court cases on the horizon. The verdicts will have a profound impact on the tech industry’s future, their relationship with content creators, and their commitment to user privacy.

Read More

 

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RTL's Holiday Program Unveiled: A Blend of Entertainment and Privacy Commitment

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Celebrities Take on Trolls: A Shift in Managing Public Perception

By Wojciech Zylm

January Sales Highlight: Substantial Savings on Air Fryers

By Quadri Adejumo

Global Events on New Year's Day 2024: Conflict, Natural Disaster, and Solidarity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Separated Sisters Reunited After 43 Years: Barbara Lane’s Inspiring ...
@BNN Newsroom · 59 mins
Separated Sisters Reunited After 43 Years: Barbara Lane’s Inspiring ...
heart comment 0
£120 Million Development Project in St Helier Approved Amid Political Tension

By Shivani Chauhan

£120 Million Development Project in St Helier Approved Amid Political Tension
Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Game-changer in Window Washing

By BNN Correspondents

Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Game-changer in Window Washing
2024 Luxury Home Trends: Comfort, Convenience, and Peace of Mind

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024 Luxury Home Trends: Comfort, Convenience, and Peace of Mind
Rafah’s Unlikely Refuge: A Zoo Amidst Ruins

By Salman Akhtar

Rafah's Unlikely Refuge: A Zoo Amidst Ruins
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
11 seconds
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
17 seconds
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Government's Legal Reform, Stirs Political Landscape
22 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Government's Legal Reform, Stirs Political Landscape
2024 Elections: A Pivotal Year for Global Politics
33 seconds
2024 Elections: A Pivotal Year for Global Politics
Israel's Supreme Court Annuls Law Limiting Judicial Review of Government Actions
40 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Annuls Law Limiting Judicial Review of Government Actions
General Qasem Soleimani's Death Anniversary: A Gathering of Tribute and Reverence
57 seconds
General Qasem Soleimani's Death Anniversary: A Gathering of Tribute and Reverence
Congress Slams Modi Government over Aadhaar-Based MGNREGA Payments
58 seconds
Congress Slams Modi Government over Aadhaar-Based MGNREGA Payments
CEOs Embrace Health and Fitness Routines: A New Era of Leadership
1 min
CEOs Embrace Health and Fitness Routines: A New Era of Leadership
Jake Wood Celebrates 20 Years of Sobriety: A Milestone of Resilience and Hope
2 mins
Jake Wood Celebrates 20 Years of Sobriety: A Milestone of Resilience and Hope
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app