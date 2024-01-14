en English
BNN Newsroom

Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
A recent study conducted by Uppsala University and the University Hospital in Uppsala, Sweden, has brought to light a startling fact. Contrary to prior assumptions, the incidence of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) virus infections among Swedish blood donors is significantly higher. The revelation, published in the journal Eurosurveillance, comes even as Sweden reported a record 597 TBE cases by November 2023.

Unseen TBE Cases

Despite the high number of reported cases, the study suggests that a substantial number of infections go unnoticed due to the mild or absence of symptoms. Given that TBE has been a notifiable disease in Sweden since 2004, this gap points to a potential blind spot in the country’s health surveillance mechanisms.

TBE-SMIA: A New Method to Distinguish between Infection and Vaccination

To accurately distinguish between past infection and vaccination response, the researchers devised a new method labeled TBE-SMIA (suspension multiplex immunoassay). This method was applied in the analysis of blood tests from 2,700 anonymous donors across nine Swedish regions. The results were startling. It was found that between 1% to 7% of these donors had a history of TBE virus infection. This percentage, when extrapolated, equates to over 160,000 people aged 15-65, a figure that far surpasses previous estimates.

The Need for a National Vaccination Register for TBE

Furthermore, the study determined vaccination rates among the donors. These ranged from 8.7% to 57%, amounting to more than 1.6 million Swedes vaccinated against TBE in the surveyed areas. This finding, along with the underreported TBE incidence, underscores the need for a national vaccination register for TBE in Sweden. Such a register could ensure more effective tracking of both vaccination and infection rates, leading to better-targeted interventions in risk areas.

The study ultimately serves as a reminder of the silent yet potent threat of diseases like TBE. It also emphasizes the necessity of further research on TBE virus distribution, vaccination efficacy, and the establishment of comprehensive, national health registers. The insights offered by the study are not just pertinent to Sweden, but have global resonance, shedding light on the stealthy nature of such infections and the importance of robust surveillance mechanisms.

BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

