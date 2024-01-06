en English
BNN Newsroom

Sight Matters Cooks up Community Spirit with New Cookbook

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Sight Matters Cooks up Community Spirit with New Cookbook

In a unique blend of community spirit and culinary exploration, Sight Matters, a charity dedicated to assisting individuals with visual impairments, has unveiled a new cookbook. But this is no ordinary cookbook. It offers a gastronomic journey into the personal kitchens of Isle of Man residents, showcasing the diverse food preferences that bind this vibrant community together.

A Taste of the Isle of Man

The cookbook curates over 70 favourite recipes from an array of contributors, including local residents, prominent public figures, and committed volunteers associated with Sight Matters. Each recipe tells a story, and together they paint a vivid picture of the shared cultural heritage and gastronomic delights of the Isle of Man community.

Serving a Cause

More than just a fundraising tool, this cookbook is a testament to the community’s spirit. Priced at £15, it is available for purchase at the Sight Matters headquarters located in Onchan. Every penny earned from the sales will go directly towards supporting Sight Matters’ mission to enhance the lives of those living with visual challenges.

Cooking up Connection

This initiative is not solely about raising funds. It is equally about raising awareness for the organization’s cause and fostering a sense of connection and belonging among the contributors and purchasers alike. By sharing their personal recipes, the contributors open up a part of their lives to the readers, creating a unique bond that transcends the confines of a traditional cookbook.

BNN Newsroom
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

BNN Newsroom

