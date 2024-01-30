Sierra Leone Launches Transformative Development Plan for 2024-2030

Sierra Leone's President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has launched the country's Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) for 2024-2030, with a vision of 'A Transformative Acceleration Agenda for Food Security, Human Capital Development, and Job Creation'. This strategic roadmap is designed to set a path for unprecedented prosperity and progress by recognizing and addressing the aspirations of the Sierra Leonean people. It underlines the importance of democracy, freedom, equality, and prosperity while acknowledging the challenges present on the path to development.

Plan Highlights

The MTNDP emphasizes equity, justice, and sustainability as integral to Sierra Leone's future. The government has committed to dismantling barriers to innovation and thriving, and aligning government levels to improve the quality of life. The plan is ambitious, envisioning Sierra Leone as an inclusive, green, middle-income society by 2039.

Key objectives include achieving food self-sufficiency by 2030, creating at least half a million new jobs, and fostering a cashless economy. The plan also seeks to increase financial inclusion and promote an innovation-driven public administration, promising a transformative change in the nation's development trajectory.

International Support and Local Implementation

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Madam Seraphine Wakana, expressed support for the plan, underlining its representation of sustainable and inclusive development. The plan also received backing from other international partners committed to working with the Sierra Leonean government to achieve the outlined goals.

The Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Jonathan Titus Williams, provided an overview of the plan and expressed that it builds upon the foundation laid by the current government to advance the nation's status internationally. He stressed the importance of collective action and the shared vision of a Sierra Leone symbolizing hope, progress, and prosperity for future generations.

A Call for Collective Action

President Bio called for a collective commitment and active participation in transforming the outlined priorities into tangible improvements in the citizens' quality of life. He emphasized the citizen-centric nature of the new National Development Plan and the transition from planning to action, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the development of the plan, including Madam Kenyeh Barlay, Minister of Planning and Economic Development.