Shuswap Trail Alliance Gears Up for Annual 2024 Fundraiser

The Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) is all set to host its annual Shuswap Trails Fundraiser for 2024, riding high on the wave of last year's triumphant event, which successfully raised over $60,000 and saw the participation of nearly 500 attendees. The fundraiser, an essential mechanism for financing STA's ongoing trail projects throughout the Shuswap region, is being anticipated with fervor by the local community.

Fundraising in a New Format

This year, the fundraiser will deviate from its traditional format. In lieu of the in-person Trails Party, a much-loved feature of past events, the STA is taking a digital approach with a 10-day online silent auction. This digital gathering is scheduled to commence on February 2nd. Adding to the excitement, the STA is also featuring an online 50/50 raffle, with tickets already up for purchase.

Silent Auction Showcasing Community Generosity

The silent auction is expected to offer a diverse range of items and services, all generously donated by local businesses and community members. This collective contribution not only underlines the strong community spirit of the Shuswap region but also aids in the critical task of trail development and maintenance.

Utilizing Funds for Greenway Trails

The STA efficiently utilizes the funds amassed from the fundraiser to match grants. These, in turn, are combined with donations, in-kind contributions, dedicated community project budgets, and volunteer efforts. This innovative and collaborative financial model enables the STA to sustain and enhance the greenway trails in the region, an essential aspect of local life.

Executive Director's Insights

Executive Director Jen Bellhouse voiced her appreciation for the extensive trail network developed and maintained collaboratively over time. While acknowledging the disappointment of some at the absence of the in-person event, Bellhouse hinted at an exciting future announcement, further raising the anticipation for the event.

As the Shuswap Trails Fundraiser gears up for another year of community involvement and support, those interested in participating or seeking more information are directed to the STA's website, ready to be part of the event that shapes the green trails of the Shuswap region.