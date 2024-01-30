Shuffling Ranks: Deepti Sharma and Sadia Iqbal Advance in T20I Bowlers' Rankings

In the latest round of T20I rankings for bowlers, the cricket world has witnessed significant shifts among the top players. Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma has ascended in the rankings, a rise facilitated by South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba's descent from the second to the fifth position. This shift has allowed Deepti to climb up the ranking ladder.

Deepti Sharma's Ascent

Deepti's ascent to the joint-second position in the T20I bowlers' rankings is attributed to her consistent and impactful performances. Her rise has been further bolstered by Mlaba's relatively subdued performance, securing only one wicket in two games against Australia.

Sadia Iqbal Shares the Spotlight

In a similar vein, Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal has advanced to share the joint second spot with Deepti, further underscoring the competitive landscape of women's T20I cricket.

Sarah Glenn's Upward Movement

England's Sarah Glenn has also experienced an upward movement, now sitting at the fourth position after climbing one spot. Her rise reflects her impressive performances in recent matches.

At the pinnacle of the T20I rankings for bowlers stands England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who continues to maintain a substantial lead over her competitors. The update indicates no changes within the top 10 rankings, suggesting that the positions of other high-ranking bowlers have remained stable in the latest assessment of T20I bowlers' performances.