Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to Introduce RFID Registration for Enhanced Devotee Experience

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has unveiled plans to implement Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) registration at Katra railway station. This initiative seeks to address critical issues such as long queues and chaotic conditions, which are common sights during peak seasons. The RFID registration is designed to enhance the safety and convenience of devotees visiting the shrine.

RFID Registration for Better Crowd Management

The new system will be facilitated through multiple counters at the railway station, paving the path for a smoother entry process and improved crowd flow. The Chief Executive Officer of SMVDSB, Anshul Garg, announced this plan, signifying the board's commitment to improving the pilgrimage experience.

In tandem with the RFID initiative, the board is also undertaking several development projects. These include a captivating new laser show at Banganga, construction of holding areas at Adhkuwari capable of accommodating thousands of pilgrims, and the building of a new Vaishnavi Bhawan. The Bhawan, equipped with a dining area and washrooms, will be able to house up to 300 pilgrims.

Lighting Up the Shrine for Chaitra Navratri

In anticipation of the upcoming Chaitra Navratri, the board also has plans to adorn Darshni Deodi, Adhkuwari, and the main Bhawan with multicolored LED lights, adding to the festive atmosphere.

In 2023, the shrine welcomed a record 95.22 lakh pilgrims, marking the highest turnout in a decade. This milestone was achieved on the back of improved yatra management, including a Skywalk and a remodeled Parvati Bhavan.