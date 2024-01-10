en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Shokz OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphones: An Unmissable Deal on Amazon

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Shokz OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphones: An Unmissable Deal on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a remarkable discount on Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones. Now available for merely $55, these tech marvels are 31% cheaper than their original price, providing a significant saving for consumers. This sale brings an exceptional piece of technology within the grasp of a broader audience, presenting an opportunity that’s too good to pass.

Understanding Bone Conduction Technology

The Shokz OpenMove headphones are not your typical audio device. They employ a unique approach to deliver sound – bone conduction. This technology uses transducers to send vibrations through the cheekbones directly to the inner ear, bypassing the ear canal. This innovative method allows for a comfortable fit and the ability to remain aware of surrounding sounds, a feature that proves particularly useful during commuting or exercising.

Key Features of Shokz OpenMove Headphones

The headphones are not only cutting-edge but also user-friendly. Designed with a lightweight titanium frame, they assure a secure fit to prevent falling off, perfect for active users. They offer a battery life of up to 6 hours, ensuring long-lasting performance. With USB-C charging and Bluetooth 5.1 support, the headphones provide seamless wireless connectivity. They also come with an IP55 rating, indicating their sweat-proof design, making them an ideal companion for workouts and outdoor activities.

Act Quickly, Save Big

The sale is not only limited to Shokz OpenMove headphones. Amazon is also offering discounts on Samsung Frame TVs, Beats headphones, and a variety of other electronics. However, potential buyers must act quickly. The end date for these discounts is not yet known, implying the deals could disappear as quickly as they appeared. Seize this opportunity to secure a pair of these innovative headphones and enhance your audio experience.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
16 mins ago
Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Redefining Data Center Management
The landscape of data centers has been revolutionized by the emergence of Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI). This software-centric architecture integrates compute, storage, and virtualization resources in a single system, typically based on x86 hardware and a comprehensive software stack. It presents an ingenious solution to the complexity and interoperability challenges that have plagued traditional heterogeneous data
Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Redefining Data Center Management
Cedar Rapids Approves Tax Incentives for Affordable Housing Redevelopment
1 hour ago
Cedar Rapids Approves Tax Incentives for Affordable Housing Redevelopment
Federal Court Seizes Miami Commissioner's Assets for First Amendment Breach
1 hour ago
Federal Court Seizes Miami Commissioner's Assets for First Amendment Breach
Google Unveils Post-Update Summaries: A New Approach to Inform Android Users
29 mins ago
Google Unveils Post-Update Summaries: A New Approach to Inform Android Users
Grid Battery Metals Advances Nickel Exploration to Meet EV Demand
42 mins ago
Grid Battery Metals Advances Nickel Exploration to Meet EV Demand
YWCA Westmoreland Kicks Off Year with Community Support Events
59 mins ago
YWCA Westmoreland Kicks Off Year with Community Support Events
Latest Headlines
World News
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
1 min
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
2 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
2 mins
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
3 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
4 mins
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
5 mins
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
7 mins
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
7 mins
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app