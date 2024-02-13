Shocking Stabbing Incident at Reading's Walkabout Bar Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

In the early hours of Sunday, February 11, a violent altercation at the popular Walkabout Bar on Wiston Terrace in Reading left one man in critical condition. The incident led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man from London on charges of attempted murder.

A Night of Terror Unfolds at Walkabout Bar

The vibrant atmosphere at the Walkabout Bar, known for its lively sports events and attracting a predominantly young crowd, turned sinister when an altercation escalated into a brutal stabbing. The victim, a man in his twenties, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police Intervention and Arrest

Thames Valley Police were quick to respond to the incident, securing the scene and launching an investigation into the events that transpired. The police arrested a 23-year-old man from London on suspicion of attempted murder. Following further inquiries, the suspect was formally charged.

Bar Temporarily Closed

As a result of the incident, the Walkabout Bar has been temporarily closed. The bar's website and Google listing both display its current status as 'temporarily closed.' Patrons and locals alike await further updates on when the establishment will reopen.

The stabbing incident at the Walkabout Bar in Reading serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can arise in public spaces, even in those typically associated with entertainment and leisure. The victim remains in critical condition, and the accused awaits trial. As the investigation continues, the community is left to grapple with the aftermath of this shocking event.