Lagos Landlady and Thugs Invade Tenant's Apartment, Causes Significant Damage

On January 24, 2024, in a shocking incident that has since raised concerns about landlord-tenant disputes, a landlady, Juliet Akano, allegedly invaded her tenant's apartment in the Ojodu area of Lagos State, causing significant property damage. The tenant, Ayodeji Soetan, claimed that Akano and a band of suspected thugs demolished his door and windows without any prior notice, ultimately forcing their way into his ground floor apartment in a two-storey building at Tijani Bello.

The invasion led to unforeseen health complications for Ayodeji's wife, Olanike, who was already recovering from a recent miscarriage. The shock-induced high blood pressure from the incident resulted in her being rushed to the hospital, adding a layer of human suffering to the already distressing situation.

The Unfolding Drama

Ayodeji disputed Akano's claim that the men she brought along for the demolition were state government officials. He maintained that they were thugs hired for the sole purpose of vandalizing his apartment. In a disturbing twist, a neighbor who attempted to intervene during the incident was reportedly assaulted by one of the thugs, further escalating the tension.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Ayodeji highlighted his readiness to pay the upcoming May rent. However, Akano reportedly refused to accept the payment, adding to the confusion surrounding her motivations for the invasion. Akano has remained silent in the face of inquiries, leaving many questions unanswered.