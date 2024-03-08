Shift in New Zealand Wine Buyer Demographics: More Women, Older Consumers, and Beer Drinkers

New research from New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) reveals a significant shift in the profile of Kiwi wine buyers, with a notable increase in female consumers, older age groups, and those who also enjoy beer. The study highlights evolving preferences towards pinot gris and pinot noir, alongside insights into New Zealand's wine brand health and its export performance amidst global supply chain adjustments.

Evolving Consumer Preferences

The latest brand health research by NZW indicates a demographic shift in New Zealand wine buyers, with women now representing 53 percent of this group, up from 48 percent. Additionally, there's been a rise in the age group of 55 and older, from 39 percent to 46 percent. The preference for pinot gris and pinot noir has also increased, signaling changing tastes among Kiwi consumers. Furthermore, the proportion of wine buyers who also drink beer has risen to 65 percent, suggesting a more versatile consumer palate.

Impact on Exports and Production

Despite these positive domestic shifts, New Zealand's wine exports have faced challenges, with a more than 20 percent decline in the latter half of the previous year compared to 2022. This downturn is attributed to the destocking of global supply chains. However, the strong in-market sales in key regions like the US, UK, Canada, and China provide a solid foundation for New Zealand's wine industry. The upcoming grape harvest is expected to yield high-quality but lower-volume produce, affecting future export potentials.

Global Recognition and Future Outlook

New Zealand's unique position in the wine industry is further cemented by its ranking as No 1 in white wine production by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV). Despite not making the top 10 in major white wine producers, the country records positive trends alongside South Africa and Chile. With global red wine supply and demand declining, the increased demand for white wine, particularly in sparkling wine markets, suggests a bright future for New Zealand's wine exports, especially to its largest market, the US.

As New Zealand's wine industry navigates these shifts in consumer behavior and global market trends, the adaptability and resilience of Kiwi winegrowers and exporters will be crucial. The evolving demographics of wine buyers, coupled with the country's esteemed position in white wine production, present both challenges and opportunities for New Zealand's wine sector in the years ahead.