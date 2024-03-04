Sheppard Mullin Welcomes Former LA City Attorney Rocky Delgadillo to Bolster Real Estate Practice

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP has made a significant addition to its team by welcoming Rockard "Rocky" Delgadillo, a seasoned expert with over 30 years of experience in real estate, economic development, and government. Delgadillo, who has previously held the position of City Attorney for the City of Los Angeles, joins as a partner in the firm's Real Estate, Energy, Land Use & Environmental practice group in Los Angeles, marking a strategic move to bolster the firm's capabilities and client offerings in the region.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Expertise

Sheppard Mullin's dedication to expanding its real estate practice is evident from its recent recruitment drive, which has seen nearly 50 lawyers join the firm nationwide. The addition of Delgadillo, along with Lorie Soares Lazarus and Peter David Balance in December, underscores the firm's commitment to enhancing its services and tapping into Los Angeles' dynamic real estate and economic development sectors. Delgadillo's extensive background, including his tenure as Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles for Economic Development and his efforts in the aftermath of the Northridge earthquake, positions him as a valuable asset for clients engaging in complex transactions and development projects.

Deep Roots and Broad Connections

Advertisment

Delgadillo's deep-seated connections within Los Angeles' business and governmental circles are expected to provide a significant advantage to Sheppard Mullin's clients. His unique blend of experience in law, economic development, and technology, complemented by his work in sports, aligns with the firm's objectives of supporting innovators and leaders shaping the future. The firm's leadership has expressed enthusiasm for the perspectives and expertise Delgadillo brings to the table, highlighting the anticipated positive impact on the firm's growth and client success in the Los Angeles area.

About Sheppard Mullin's Practice Group

With over 120 attorneys, Sheppard Mullin's Real Estate, Energy, Land Use & Environmental Practice Group is among the largest and most diverse of its kind in the AmLaw 100. The group serves a wide array of clients, including builders, developers, investors, and local agencies, leveraging industry connections and market knowledge to deliver comprehensive counsel. The firm's holistic approach and commitment to creating value for clients underscore its position as a leader in addressing complex legal and business challenges in an evolving environment.

As Rocky Delgadillo joins Sheppard Mullin, his arrival marks a significant milestone for the firm and its clients, promising to enhance the firm's offerings in the competitive Los Angeles market. His distinguished career and commitment to facilitating development and economic growth align with Sheppard Mullin's ethos of excellence and innovation. This strategic addition is poised to set new benchmarks in legal and business achievements, reinforcing the firm's commitment to navigating complex landscapes and fostering development.