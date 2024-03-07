Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi Champions Women's Empowerment for IWD 2024: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress

Marking International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, 2024, Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi emphasizes the theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," highlighting the significant yet challenging journey of female empowerment across the globe. In her statement, Sheikha Bodour reflects on the remarkable achievements of women in various sectors, stressing the importance of continued investment in women to overcome persistent barriers and accelerate progress towards gender parity.

Empowering Women in Leadership and Innovation

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, in her advocacy, points out the increasing presence of women as CEOs, astronauts, and leaders, showcasing their capability to excel in all fields. Despite these strides, she acknowledges the ongoing challenges, referencing the 2022 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum, which predicts it will take 132 years to achieve gender parity. Her initiatives, such as PublisHer, aim to address these issues directly by advancing women in the publishing industry towards leadership roles, demonstrating a commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering female excellence.

Addressing Gender-Based Inequity Through Education

Highlighting the role of education in empowering women, Sheikha Bodour discusses her efforts to promote gender equity through educational institutions in Sharjah. By providing female students with the tools to excel academically and contribute to a vibrant workforce, she aims to foster diverse leaders and bridge the digital divide, especially in STEM fields. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to leveraging education as a pathway towards opportunity and empowerment for women worldwide.

Challenges Ahead and the Call to Action

Despite progress, Sheikha Bodour underscores the persistent challenges facing women, such as unequal workforce participation and legal protections. Citing reports and data, she calls for a concerted effort to address these disparities, emphasizing the economic and social benefits of achieving gender parity. Through advocacy, leadership, and direct action, she urges global leaders and communities to invest in women, recognizing their invaluable contributions to society and the urgency of accelerating progress towards equality.

As we approach International Women's Day 2024, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's message serves as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of women and the collective effort required to ensure their empowerment. By investing in women, we not only celebrate their achievements but also pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for all.