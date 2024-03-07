Sheikh Zayed Book Award Announces Diverse Shortlists in Literature and More for Its 18th Edition

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA), one of the Arab world's most prestigious literary honors, has unveiled its shortlists for the 18th edition, spotlighting global literary talents across several categories. Organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), the announcement marks a significant moment in the literary calendar, emphasizing Abu Dhabi's role as a cultural nexus.

Advertisment

Unveiling Literary Excellence

Following a meticulous selection process by the SZBA Scientific Committee, led by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, the shortlists feature works that span genres and geographies. In the Literature category, contenders include works from Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, showcasing the rich tapestry of Arab storytelling. The Young Author category highlights emerging talents from Morocco, Yemen, and Tunisia, offering fresh perspectives on classical and contemporary themes. Translation works bridge cultures, featuring translations from German, Italian, and Italian to Arabic, underscoring the importance of cross-cultural dialogue.

Expanding Horizons

Advertisment

The shortlists also celebrate contributions to the development of nations, Arab culture in other languages, and the editing of Arabic manuscripts, with nominees from the UAE, Syria/UK, Tunisia, and beyond. This diversity not only highlights the Award's inclusivity but also its role in fostering a deeper understanding of Arab culture globally. Notably, the Publishing and Technology category acknowledges innovative platforms and research institutions, reflecting the evolving landscape of the literary world.

A Testament to Cultural Heritage

The SZBA's decision to withhold the Award in the "Children's Literature" and "Art & Literary Criticism" categories this cycle underscores its commitment to maintaining high standards of excellence. With a record-breaking number of submissions from around the globe, the Award continues to attract and celebrate the best in literary and scholarly work, reinforcing its position as a beacon of cultural and intellectual achievement. The winners will be honored in a ceremony that not only acknowledges their contributions but also the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in promoting unity, culture, and development.

As the Sheikh Zayed Book Award gears up for its 18th edition, it reaffirms Abu Dhabi's standing as a hub of cultural sophistication and literary dialogue. The shortlisted works and their creators are not just competing for an award; they are contributing to the global tapestry of literature and thought, championing the transformative power of words across borders and generations.