Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy

Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was inaugurated into office for an impressive fifth term, following a significant victory in the national elections, boycotted by the opposition. This triumph marks another chapter in Hasina’s extended political career, which has seen her govern the country since 2009. Her tenure, however, has been a mix of commendation for economic growth and criticism concerning human rights and governance issues.

Questionable Legitimacy of the Election

The recent election has raised eyebrows due to the absence of the main opposition parties, casting a long shadow over the democratic process in Bangladesh. The boycott stemmed from allegations of political suppression and unjust electoral practices, leading to a one-sided contest. This scenario has sparked concerns about the electoral environment and the implications for Bangladesh’s democracy among international observers and human rights organizations.

Unveiling the New Cabinet

Alongside Hasina, her 36-member cabinet was also sworn into office. The ceremony saw the presence of politicians, foreign diplomats, civil society figures, and senior civil and military officials. While around 15 ministers from the previous cabinet were dropped, most senior ministers managed to retain their positions. The Awami League bagged an overwhelming three-fourths of elected seats in parliament, with the remaining seats filled by allied parties and independent candidates.

Looking Ahead: Hasina’s Future Agenda

As Hasina steps into her new term, her focus remains on maintaining economic development and addressing the challenges posed by the controversial election. Her leadership has been instrumental in overseeing rapid economic growth, earning her the distinction of being one of the world’s longest-serving female heads of government. Regardless of the criticism and controversies surrounding her leadership, Hasina’s fifth term is set to continue her agenda of pushing Bangladesh towards prosperity.