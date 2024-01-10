en English
BNN Newsroom

Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick’s Loan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick’s Loan

Sheffield Wednesday, the renowned football club, is reportedly deliberating the early termination of Jeff Hendrick’s loan from Newcastle United. Hendrick, a seasoned player aged 31, has only had the opportunity to make a mere 10 appearances in this season of the Championship. This has sparked speculation that his loan might be prematurely curtailed.

Diminishing Role Under Manager Danny Rohl

The Republic of Ireland international has gradually fallen down the pecking order at Hillsborough under the stewardship of Manager Danny Rohl. It’s noteworthy that he’s only played 58 minutes of football since October. This lack of significant involvement is leading to conjecture that Sheffield Wednesday would prefer to use the squad place for a more potential candidate.

Freeing Up a Loan Spot

The Sheffield Star, a reliable source, reports that the Owls are contemplating this move as they aim to free up a loan spot for a player who could potentially have a greater impact on the team’s performance. While Hendrick is not personally disfavored by the club, his limited role has led the club to reconsider his position. The club doesn’t want to fill a valuable loan spot with a player who only plays a minor role in the team’s campaign.

Aiming for More Additions During Transfer Window

Hendrick, whose contract with Newcastle expires in the summer, has been in discussions with the two clubs regarding the potential termination of the loan. The reason being he has struggled for game time and is currently on the mend from an injury. The club is keen on freeing up space in the squad and the wage bill to make room for more additions during the transfer window.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

