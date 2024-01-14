en English
BNN Newsroom

Sheffield Man’s Bestselling Book Raises £20,000 for Cancer Care

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Sheffield Man’s Bestselling Book Raises £20,000 for Cancer Care

In the heart of Sheffield, a city known for steel, a 38-year-old man named William is forging a unique path. Using his personal tragedy as a catalyst, he has embarked on a successful fundraising endeavor for Cavendish Cancer Care. His efforts are a tribute to his late mother, who succumbed to a rare form of breast cancer at the age of 65.

From Dog Walker to Bestselling Author

William’s initial fundraising efforts revolved around dog walking, a simple yet effective initiative that enabled him to raise £3,000 for cancer research. Nonetheless, a knee operation forced him to halt this activity, but it did not dampen his spirit. Instead, he turned to writing, channeling his experiences and emotions into words.

‘The Lady in the Bay Window’

His book, ‘The Lady in the Bay Window’, narrates strange occurrences in his home, including unexplainable incidents involving an American coin. The narrative, grounded in personal experiences and void of sensationalism, struck a chord with readers. It sold over 4,800 copies, becoming an Amazon bestseller in six categories. The success of the book, generating £20,000 in profits, is a testament to William’s dedication and the support of the community.

A Beacon of Hope for Cancer Care

All earnings from the book are being donated to Cavendish Cancer Care, significantly bolstering the charity’s capacity to assist those affected by cancer. Emma Draper, the CEO of the charity, expressed profound gratitude for William’s contribution. The impact of his efforts extends beyond monetary value, providing hope and inspiration.

William’s story was featured on Look North and he was interviewed by The Star, a testament to the reach of his efforts and the recognition his achievement has garnered. From personal loss to a bestselling book, and from a dog walker to a philanthropist, William’s journey is an inspiring account of resilience and dedication in the face of adversity.

Safak Costu
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

