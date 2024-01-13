en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

‘Shark Tank’ Features Heather’s Choice: An Alaskan Adventure in Dehydrated Foods

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
‘Shark Tank’ Features Heather’s Choice: An Alaskan Adventure in Dehydrated Foods

In the heart of the Alaskan wilderness, a unique brand of culinary innovation called Heather’s Choice is taking shape. This trailblazing company, specializing in high-quality dehydrated foods, graced the screens of millions as a feature in Season 15, Episode 10 of the widely acclaimed ‘Shark Tank.’ The founder, Heather Kelly, constructed this business with a clear vision: to cater to the dietary requirements of outdoor enthusiasts engaging in activities like backpacking, hiking, and mountaineering.

Heather’s Choice: Fueling Adventures

Heather’s Choice isn’t just a business; it’s a response to a gap in the market for convenient, nutrient-rich food options for outdoor activities. The company, co-founded by Heather Kellen and Brad Hurd, offers a tantalizing range of breakfast and dinner options, complemented by ready-to-eat snacks. Each product is a testament to their commitment to local sourcing, dietary diversity, and culinary excellence. In an industry where dairy-free and gluten-free offerings are a rarity, Heather’s Choice stands as a beacon of inclusivity.

A Spotlight on ‘Shark Tank’

The decision to step into the ‘Shark Tank’ was more than a quest for capital; it was an endeavor to elevate the brand to an unparalleled pedestal of visibility. The appearance on the show is anticipated to open avenues for collaboration, streamline logistics, and tackle cost-related challenges that often plague businesses in this niche. Given the show’s track record of featuring food-focused businesses aiming to disrupt the culinary industry with their innovative ideas, Heather’s Choice seemed a natural fit.

Charting the Course Ahead

As Heather’s Choice continues to carve its niche in the culinary landscape, the focus remains on delivering quality and innovation. By making nutritionally balanced meals accessible to the adventurous and health-conscious alike, the company is poised to scale new heights. The ‘Shark Tank’ feature marks a new chapter in their journey, one that is likely to enthrall fans of the show and outdoor enthusiasts alike, and set the stage for a promising future.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
16 mins ago
Dingle Dangle: A Revolutionary Parenting Device Debuts on 'Shark Tank'
In the realm of parenting, innovation is crucial. As parents grapple with the exhaustive challenges of rearing infants, there emerges a beacon of hope: The Dingle Dangle. This multifaceted tool, poised to debut on the January 12, 2024 episode of the popular television show ‘Shark Tank’, aims to revolutionize parent-child bonding in the crucial first
Dingle Dangle: A Revolutionary Parenting Device Debuts on 'Shark Tank'
Reality TV Vets Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina Trade Survivor for Luxury in 'The Traitors'
54 mins ago
Reality TV Vets Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina Trade Survivor for Luxury in 'The Traitors'
Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction
1 hour ago
Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction
Homeowner Faces Triple Appliance Failures; Warranty Claim Denied
28 mins ago
Homeowner Faces Triple Appliance Failures; Warranty Claim Denied
Cumberland's Downtown Transformation: Construction Project Reimagines Cityscape
41 mins ago
Cumberland's Downtown Transformation: Construction Project Reimagines Cityscape
Amazon Winter Sale: Bag Incredible Deals Right From Your Couch
42 mins ago
Amazon Winter Sale: Bag Incredible Deals Right From Your Couch
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
13 seconds
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
15 seconds
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
2 mins
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
2 mins
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
2 mins
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
3 mins
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
3 mins
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
4 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
4 mins
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app