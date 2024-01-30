Shark Attack Survivor Paul de Gelder: From Victim to Advocate

On a fateful day in 2009, former elite Australian Navy diver Paul de Gelder's life took a dramatic turn during a counter-terrorism exercise in Sydney Harbour. A nine-foot bull shark attacked him, taking away his right arm and leg. However, instead of letting this catastrophic experience become a life-long nightmare, de Gelder, at 45, has become a resolute advocate for the very creatures that changed his existence.

Turning Tragedy into Advocacy

De Gelder's journey from a victim to a protector is nothing short of remarkable. His transformation was sparked by an unforgettable experience swimming with bull sharks in Fiji. This transformative encounter made him realize that these formidable marine creatures are not inherently dangerous to humans. He stressed that shark attacks, though terrifying, are rare and should be considered accidents rather than intentional acts of predation.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Today, de Gelder is one of the leading voices advocating for shark conservation. His work has reached millions through his appearances on Shark Week for Discovery, and his three books, which chronicle his experiences and the vital importance of shark conservation. His advocacy isn't confined to media outlets; he actively participates in scientific conservation efforts, including tagging sharks, to further our understanding of these magnificent creatures.

Confronting the Fishing Industry

One of the focal points of de Gelder's work is to combat the unsustainable and barbaric practices of the fishing industry. He underscores the critical role sharks play in the marine ecosystem and how the industry's actions towards sharks could lead to disastrous consequences. Now residing in Marina del Rey, California, with his wife, de Gelder continues his mission to protect these misunderstood creatures.

Most recently, he finished filming a special on Great Whites off the Mexico coast for Shark Week 2024. By sharing his story and his work, de Gelder hopes to inspire a deeper understanding and respect for sharks and the crucial role they play in our world.