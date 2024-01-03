en English
Sharjah Municipality Launches Municipal Excellence Award: A Step Towards Institutional Excellence

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
In a strategic move to foster a culture of excellence and embed it as a core value, the Sharjah Municipality (SM) in the United Arab Emirates has unveiled the Municipal Excellence Award in a reformatted avatar. This initiative is keenly focused on stimulating employees to align with the municipality’s vision and objectives. These include delivering high-quality public services, fostering a positive and competitive work atmosphere, and boosting institutional performance.

Encouraging Excellence and Dedication

Emphasizing the award’s significance, the Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, highlighted that the award is a continuous motivational tool that spurs a sense of dedication and industriousness among the workforce. The award spans diverse categories, extending to both administrative units and individual employees. It operates within the framework of a distinct set of requirements and standards that are predicated on local and international best practices.

Objectives of the Municipal Excellence Award

The award’s mission is extensive. It aims to disseminate the culture of excellence, embrace best work practices, recognize and reward outstanding achievements, promote impactful projects, and foster innovation. Furthermore, it is designed to cultivate an environment conducive to ongoing improvement.

Preparation for the Award

In the lead-up to the award’s launch, the municipality prepared a comprehensive guide that meticulously details the participation conditions, award’s objectives, registration and evaluation mechanisms, and the judging criteria. This guide serves to ensure that all participants are sufficiently informed about the different categories and understand the stipulated conditions and standards.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

