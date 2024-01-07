Shargeek 170: The Power Bank of the Future Charges Three Devices Simultaneously

The Shargeek 170 portable power bank, rebranded from its former name, Shargeek, has initiated a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo after a successful Kickstarter run in 2023. The campaign has already gained substantial traction, with a staggering $760,000 raised from over 4,000 backers.

Powering the Future

Designed as a prism-shaped device, the Shargeek 170 is a powerhouse, capable of charging three devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 170W. This feature is facilitated by two PD 3.1 USB-C ports, each able to deliver up to 140W and a USB-A port with a 30W rating. When multiple ports are utilized at once, the power distribution adjusts, achieving a combination of 65W from the USB-C ports and 18W from the USB-A port.

A Battery That Lasts

The power bank is equipped with a 24,000mAh battery, described as EV-grade, and can charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to six times or a MacBook Pro/ROG Ally once. This isn’t where the features stop; the Shargeek 170 also boasts a rapid recharge capability, hitting 50% battery in just 20 minutes at a charging speed of up to 140W.

Additional Features and Availability

Apart from its charging prowess, the Shargeek 170 is not short on other features either. It includes a display for battery and power monitoring, a low current mode, IP66 water resistance, and a transparent design. Weighing just 680g and measuring 6.5 inches in length, it is as portable as it is powerful. The Shargeek 170 is currently available on Indiegogo with a Super Early Bird pledge price of $119. It is slated to ship to various countries including the US and UK. Indiegogo backers can expect to receive their products by February, while over a thousand Kickstarter backers have already had their units delivered.