en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Shargeek 170: The Power Bank of the Future Charges Three Devices Simultaneously

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Shargeek 170: The Power Bank of the Future Charges Three Devices Simultaneously

The Shargeek 170 portable power bank, rebranded from its former name, Shargeek, has initiated a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo after a successful Kickstarter run in 2023. The campaign has already gained substantial traction, with a staggering $760,000 raised from over 4,000 backers.

Powering the Future

Designed as a prism-shaped device, the Shargeek 170 is a powerhouse, capable of charging three devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 170W. This feature is facilitated by two PD 3.1 USB-C ports, each able to deliver up to 140W and a USB-A port with a 30W rating. When multiple ports are utilized at once, the power distribution adjusts, achieving a combination of 65W from the USB-C ports and 18W from the USB-A port.

A Battery That Lasts

The power bank is equipped with a 24,000mAh battery, described as EV-grade, and can charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to six times or a MacBook Pro/ROG Ally once. This isn’t where the features stop; the Shargeek 170 also boasts a rapid recharge capability, hitting 50% battery in just 20 minutes at a charging speed of up to 140W.

Additional Features and Availability

Apart from its charging prowess, the Shargeek 170 is not short on other features either. It includes a display for battery and power monitoring, a low current mode, IP66 water resistance, and a transparent design. Weighing just 680g and measuring 6.5 inches in length, it is as portable as it is powerful. The Shargeek 170 is currently available on Indiegogo with a Super Early Bird pledge price of $119. It is slated to ship to various countries including the US and UK. Indiegogo backers can expect to receive their products by February, while over a thousand Kickstarter backers have already had their units delivered.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
9 seconds ago
Houston Rockets Triumph Over Milwaukee Bucks in a Thrilling NBA Encounter
In a riveting NBA showdown, the Houston Rockets clinched a 112-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The game, brimming with high-stakes drama and impressive athletic performances, was held at the Toyota Center, Houston’s home turf, with a roaring crowd of 18,055 spectators. Houston Rockets Outshine Despite Antetokounmpo’s Stellar Performance The game saw an outstanding performance
Houston Rockets Triumph Over Milwaukee Bucks in a Thrilling NBA Encounter
Camera Giants Sony, Nikon, and Canon Battle Deepfakes with Digital Signatures
1 hour ago
Camera Giants Sony, Nikon, and Canon Battle Deepfakes with Digital Signatures
Quordle 711 Unveils Answers, Advises Calm Strategy
1 hour ago
Quordle 711 Unveils Answers, Advises Calm Strategy
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Disputes Ignite Controversy on Bigg Boss 17
21 mins ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Disputes Ignite Controversy on Bigg Boss 17
'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Accused of Exploiting Children by Ex Chris Lopez
45 mins ago
'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Accused of Exploiting Children by Ex Chris Lopez
Jennifer Lawrence: A Candid Glimpse into Her Personal Life and Motherhood
1 hour ago
Jennifer Lawrence: A Candid Glimpse into Her Personal Life and Motherhood
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Triumphs Over Colorado State in a Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
17 seconds
Utah State Triumphs Over Colorado State in a Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Ranveer Singh's Surprise to Tottenham Hotspur Fans Blends Football and Bollywood
27 seconds
Ranveer Singh's Surprise to Tottenham Hotspur Fans Blends Football and Bollywood
Coach Mike Woodson on Team Performance and Player Development
36 seconds
Coach Mike Woodson on Team Performance and Player Development
Texas Tech Secures Decisive Victory Over Texas in Big 12 Showdown
47 seconds
Texas Tech Secures Decisive Victory Over Texas in Big 12 Showdown
Fleeting Glory: The Forgotten Heroes of Nigerian Football
1 min
Fleeting Glory: The Forgotten Heroes of Nigerian Football
Narrow Victory for Houston Rockets Against Milwaukee Bucks Despite Antetokounmpo's Heroics
1 min
Narrow Victory for Houston Rockets Against Milwaukee Bucks Despite Antetokounmpo's Heroics
London Knights Secure Ninth Consecutive Win Despite Player Absences
2 mins
London Knights Secure Ninth Consecutive Win Despite Player Absences
Racehorse Live To Tell Eyes Comeback, May Compete in WA's Richest Race
2 mins
Racehorse Live To Tell Eyes Comeback, May Compete in WA's Richest Race
N3on's Controversy & O'Malley's Upcoming UFC Rematch: A Tale of Two Fighters
2 mins
N3on's Controversy & O'Malley's Upcoming UFC Rematch: A Tale of Two Fighters
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
21 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
25 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
29 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app