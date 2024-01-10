en English
BNN Newsroom

Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex-Husband Travis Barker of ‘Parental Alienation’ Amid Provocative Social Media Post

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex-Husband Travis Barker of ‘Parental Alienation’ Amid Provocative Social Media Post

Shanna Moakler, a former Playboy Playmate and Miss USA, has recently ignited a media firestorm with a provocative social media post and public accusations against her ex-husband, Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182. Moakler notably uploaded a risqué picture of herself on Instagram, clad in a sheer black lace bodysuit, with the song “I Don’t F**k With You” by Big Sean playing over the image.

Accusations Against Barker

Moakler’s Instagram post follows close on the heels of her allegations against Barker, aired in a preview of an upcoming episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast. She accused Barker of excessive drinking, womanizing, and addiction, painting a grim picture of their past relationship. Moakler also raised allegations of ‘parental alienation’ following Barker’s marriage to reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.

Parental Alienation Allegation

Moakler claimed that Barker sought to position himself as the ‘super dad’. She felt sidelined and alienated following Barker’s marriage to Kardashian. Moakler and Barker, who were married from 2004 to 2008, share two children, Landon and Alabama Barker. The accusations put a spotlight on the intricacies of personal relationships, parenting, and the complexities of family dynamics, particularly when in the public eye.

Moakler’s Concerns

Moakler expressed concern over her children being caught in the dazzle of fame and fortune associated with Barker’s new family – the Kardashians. She also revealed her frustration with Barker’s alleged practice of lavishing their children with expensive gifts and experiences that she cannot afford, further widening the chasm between her and her children.

The allegations made by Moakler, along with her recent provocative social media post, underscore the tangled web of relationships, accusations, and public emotions that often characterize the lives of public figures, providing a stark reminder of the human element even amidst fame and fortune.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

