Shane van Gisbergen Makes Promising Start at Daytona ARCA Test

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
New Zealand racer, Shane van Gisbergen, has stepped onto the tarmac of Daytona for the ARCA season-opener test, setting the stage for the Xfinity Series race. Behind the wheel of a Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, Van Gisbergen clocked a lap time of 49.410 seconds on the second day, shaving off time from his initial 49.674 seconds lap on the first day.

Striving for Speed

Van Gisbergen’s performance placed him 12th out of 76 drivers on the combined timesheet, showcasing his skill and determination. The fastest lap time on the second day was claimed by William Sawalich with a 49.318 seconds effort, while the overall fastest time during the test was set by Jake Finch with a blistering 48.878 seconds on the first day.

Road to the Xfinity Series

The test was not without disruptions, as rain and two separate incidents involving other drivers posed challenges. Despite this, Van Gisbergen remained focused and steady, preparing himself for a packed year of racing. His commitments include racing the full Xfinity Series season with Kaulig Racing, seven Cup Series races with Trackhouse Racing, and the ARCA start at Daytona.

Chasing the Cup Series

Van Gisbergen’s participation in the ARCA event and the Xfinity Series race marks his first ever superspeedway races, presenting a substantial challenge and opportunity. His ultimate objective is to go full-time in the Cup Series by 2025, a goal that requires rapid adaptation to these demanding tracks. As the ARCA practice session scheduled for February 15 approaches, all eyes will be on Van Gisbergen as he prepares for the upcoming Daytona races.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

