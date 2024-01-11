Shamsuddin Jasani Steps Down as CEO of Wunderman Thompson South Asia

Shamsuddin Jasani, the dynamic leader at the helm of Wunderman Thompson South Asia, has announced his departure from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position after a transformative two-year term. His tenure was a period of significant advancement for the agency, positioning it as an unrivalled growth partner in the region, capable of delivering comprehensive solutions throughout the customer journey.

Impactful Leadership

Jasani’s leadership saw the agency achieve major account wins, securing an impressive portfolio of clients such as Skoda, Vivo, Indigo, Hafele, NPCI, Rupay, Manyavar, and Cult Sports. These noteworthy accomplishments were not confined to a single domain but spanned across various areas such as Creative, MarTech, and Commerce.

A Successful Tenure

In his reflections on his tenure, Jasani expressed immense pride in the agency’s accomplishments and the transformation it underwent during his time. The agency’s evolution into a company offering smart and impactful solutions to critical business challenges is a testament to his successful leadership.

Next Chapter

Having accomplished his mission at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, Jasani is now preparing for a new chapter. Although he has not revealed the specifics of his next role, the industry awaits with eager anticipation.

Words of Praise

Audrey Kuah, the Joint-CEO of VML APAC, lauded Jasani’s dedication in integrating the offices and capabilities across the large and diverse Indian market. She expressed her gratitude for his unwavering commitment and wished him success in his future ventures.

The departure of Jasani marks the end of an era for Wunderman Thompson South Asia, but his influence will continue to be felt in the transformative changes he implemented and the growth trajectory he set the agency on.