Shakira Reflects on Vocal Evolution: Embraces Artistic Maturity in 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'

In an insightful conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Shakira delved into the transformative journey of her singing career, marking a significant evolution from her earlier days. The Colombian singer-songwriter, renowned for her distinctive voice and vibrant music, candidly admitted to once doubting her vocal prowess, claiming she "used to suck." However, with time, she has come to appreciate her artistic growth, attributing a change in her voice and stylistic choices to her maturity.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom

Shakira's musical odyssey began in the 1990s with hits like "Ciega, Sordomuda" and "Ojos Así," which endeared her to a global audience. Despite her initial self-criticism, the artist has embraced the changes in her voice over the years, viewing them as a sign of evolution rather than a flaw. Her upcoming 12th studio album, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran', showcases this growth, featuring collaborations with artists such as Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Karol G, and Bizarrap. The album, pressed on diamond clear vinyl, not only highlights Shakira's versatility but also supports a local Dallas record store, demonstrating her commitment to both artistic and community endeavors.

Creating Through Pain and Empowerment

Shakira's latest project is not just a compilation of songs but a cathartic expression born from personal turmoil, particularly her 2022 split from Gerard Piqué. This period of vulnerability led her to create music that resonates with her experiences and those of her listeners. "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" ("Women No Longer Cry") emerges as an anthem of resilience, reflecting the singer's journey through pain to empowerment. Shakira credits her fans for their unwavering support during this time, highlighting the crucial role they played in her creative process and emotional recovery.

A New Chapter

As Shakira prepares to release 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran', it's clear that the album signifies more than just a collection of tracks; it represents a new chapter in her life and career. The project's narrative, woven with themes of heartbreak, resilience, and empowerment, offers listeners a glimpse into the singer's soul. With her voice stronger and more expressive than ever, Shakira stands ready to captivate the world once again, proving that her artistic journey is far from over.

Shakira's evolution as an artist and individual mirrors the transformative power of music. Through her willingness to embrace change and confront adversity, she has crafted an album that not only marks a milestone in her career but also serves as a source of inspiration for those navigating their own paths of growth and healing. As 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' makes its debut, it invites us to reflect on the beauty of evolution, the strength found in vulnerability, and the unbreakable bond between an artist and her fans.