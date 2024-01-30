Seychelles Achieves Historic High in 2023 Corruption Perception Index

On January 30, 2024, the global spotlight was directed towards the small island nation of Seychelles as it climbed up the ranks in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023. Not only did it elevate its score to a commendable 71 out of 100, but it also advanced three places on the global scale, securing the 20th position among 180 countries. The CPI, a barometer of the public sector corruption in countries, uses a scale where 0 represents high corruption and 100 indicates transparency.

The Transparency Initiative Seychelles (TIS) praised the nation's strides in bolstering governance and transparency. The spotlight was specifically cast on legislative reforms that have helped Seychelles improve its score. However, TIS did not shy away from underscoring areas that demand further attention, such as revamping legislation, formulating a national anti-corruption strategy, overhauling public services, implementing whistleblower protection laws, and tackling impunity.

Seychelles' Historic High and Regional Leadership

The score of 71, a historic high for Seychelles, is derived from evaluations by reputed institutions like the Economist Intelligence Unit, Global Insights, and Varieties of Democracy Project. In the Sub-Saharan Africa region, Seychelles has emerged as a leader, followed by Cabo Verde and Botswana.

On the global front, Denmark, Finland, and New Zealand have secured the top spots, attributed to their robust justice systems. In contrast, the CPI 2023 report portrays a rather stagnant global landscape where most countries have not made significant progress in combating public sector corruption. The global average remains stuck at 43, indicating a considerable room for improvement. A decline in justice system functioning has been noted, which correlates with increased corruption levels. François Valérian, the Chair of Transparency International, has stressed the urgency for independent institutions to extinguish corruption impunity.