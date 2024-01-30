Seville Easter Poster Controversy: 'Effeminate' Christ Draws Backlash

The Easter week festivities in Seville, a city renowned for its vibrant religious traditions, have been embroiled in controversy due to an 'effeminate' depiction of Christ on the official promotional poster. Created by Sevillian artist Salustiano Garcia, the poster presents a semi-naked Christ against a blood-red backdrop, leading to a backlash from ultra-conservative groups who deem it 'offensive' to Roman Catholics.

'Effeminate' Christ Spark Controversy

The poster, chosen by the Council of Brotherhoods and Guilds, the body responsible for organizing the primary Easter week events in Seville, has sparked outrage. A significant number of Catholics, particularly ultra-conservative factions, find the portrayal of Christ as 'effeminate' offensive. The backlash escalated with nearly 10,000 people signing a petition to censor the poster, and the local leader of the radical right-wing party Vox in Seville criticizing it as provocative.

Artistic Freedom Versus Religious Sensitivity

Salustiano Garcia, the creator of the contentious poster, defends his work by asserting that it was conceived with deep respect and takes inspiration from classical art. The 'effeminate' depiction of Christ, according to Garcia, is a sympathetic and elegant portrayal intended to reflect the 'radiant side of Holy Week'. The artist, previously relatively unnoticed in his city, has been thrust into the harsh light of public scrutiny as the controversy unfolds.

Socialists Support, Far-Right Demands Withdrawal

While the uproar continues, the ruling socialists in Spain have defended the poster, denouncing the backlash as 'phobic and hateful'. They point out that the controversy has inadvertently highlighted Spain's progressive stance towards the LGBT community, including the decriminalization of homosexuality in 1978. On the other hand, far-right and ultraconservative circles are demanding the withdrawal of the poster, deeming it offensive to Catholics.

The controversy underscores the ongoing tension between tradition and modernity in Spain, a nation known for its Catholic traditions and openness towards the LGBT+ community. It also raises questions about the use of religious symbols in art and advertising, and the fine line between artistic freedom and religious sensitivity.