Seventeen Earns Three More Gold Streaming Certifications from RIAJ, Prepares for Encore Tour

South Korean boy band Seventeen continues to set the global music scene alight with their latest accomplishment. The band's three songs - "HOT," "Darl+ing," and "Clap" - have been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), indicating each has surpassed 50 million streams. This achievement is the latest in a string of successes for Seventeen, bringing their total to ten gold streaming certifications from the RIAJ, a significant accomplishment in an industry marked by stiff competition.

A Rising Star in the Music Industry

Seventeen, which debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment, a label of HYBE, has steadily risen to fame with their distinct music style and compelling performances. The band's thirteen members have captivated audiences with hits such as "Very Nice," "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry," "HIT," "Left & Right," "Rock with you," and the recent "Super." Their success is not confined to South Korea; they have amassed a substantial international following, as evidenced by their ten gold certifications from RIAJ.

From Strength to Strength

The three songs that have achieved gold status - "HOT" from their fourth full-length album released in 2022, the B-side track "Darl+ing" from the same album, and "Clap," the lead track from their second full-length album released in 2017 - illustrate Seventeen's musical range and consistent appeal. Each song is a testament to the band's talent and the dedicated fan base they have cultivated over the years.

Seventeen's Encore Tour

As they celebrate their latest achievement, Seventeen is also preparing to continue their world tour "Follow" with an encore tour in Korea and additional concerts in Japan. These concerts, slated for major venues in Incheon, Osaka, and Yokohama, underscore the band's international appeal and the anticipation surrounding their performances. The band's agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, has expressed gratitude towards their fans and promised the best performance at the concerts.