SESAME Users Meeting: A Confluence of Minds and a Vision for the Future

The SESAME Users Meeting, a two-day conference engaging over 100 participants both on-site and virtually, concluded with a series of illuminating lectures by experts hailing from the United Kingdom, France, Jordan, and Pakistan. This congregation of minds, a testament to the transformative potential of scientific collaboration, served to solidify SESAME's (Synchrotron Light for Experimental Science in the Middle East) position as a vital scientific facility in the OIC region.

COMSTECH and SESAME: Forging the Future of Science

Prof Dr. M Iqbal Choudhary, the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, underscored the significance of SESAME, expressing gratitude to Jordan for hosting this beacon of scientific advancement. He further outlined COMSTECH's commitment to facilitating SESAME's accessibility, particularly for users from least developed member states. To this end, COMSTECH has devised plans to hold user meetings in Nigeria, Senegal, and Kazakhstan, and has provisioned 25 annual travel grants for SESAME users.

SESAME: A Catalyst for Collaboration

Dr Maen Khreasat, the Jordanian Ambassador, echoed Prof Choudhary's sentiments, underscoring the collaborative nature of SESAME and its role in advancing scientific understanding. Dr Khreasat extolled the benefits of the partnership between COMSTECH and SESAME and highlighted Jordan's unwavering commitment to SESAME. He also spotlighted the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and Pakistan and urged for further joint research initiatives.

SESAME: Impact and Aspirations

Dr Abdur Noor Sekendi from Saudi Arabia lauded the organization of the meeting and emphasized the importance of collaboration in overcoming challenges. Prof Dr Samar Hasnain from the UK discussed the economic impact of SESAME, urging a shift from being consumers to creators of knowledge. Completing the symposium, Prof Dr Atef Elkadime, Administrative Director of SESAME, presented on the facility's history, achievements, and future plans, inviting researchers to exploit the potential of SESAME for their work.