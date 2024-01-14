en English
BNN Newsroom

Serious Collision on State Highway 1 Results in Hospitalization and Temporary Road Closure

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
A grave vehicular accident transpired this morning on State Highway 1, south of Tau, causing an immediate but temporary halt to the traffic. The scene was quickly attended by emergency services, including the local police and Hato Hone St John, who were alerted and dispatched to the location around 9:15 am. The collision site was situated in-between the intersections of SH5 and Webster Rd.

Immediate Aftermath and Emergency Response

In the wake of the crash, three individuals who were involved in the accident were promptly evaluated by the medical team on the scene. Following the initial assessment, they were swiftly transported to the hospital for further medical attention. The condition of the victims varied, with one patient categorized as minor, while the two others were reported to be in a serious condition.

Temporary Road Closure and Impact on Traffic

The severity of the collision led to an immediate closure of SH1 Putāruru in both directions, between the intersection points of Webster Rd and SH5, blocking southbound lanes particularly in the Papakura area. The closure was necessary to ensure the safety of other road users and to allow the emergency services to effectively carry out their duties.

Reopening the Highway and Ongoing Investigation

Following the initial emergency response and site clearance, the road has since been reopened to vehicular traffic. The Serious Crash Unit is notified and is currently investigating the circumstances leading to the collision. As we wait for further details, drivers are urged to exercise caution while using this route.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

