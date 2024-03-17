Serbian Restaurateur Honors Polish Doctor's WWI Legacy by Hosting Poles for Free

In a striking demonstration of gratitude that transcends time and borders, Djordje Momić, a restaurateur from Valjevo, Serbia, has embarked on a unique journey to honor the legacy of Polish doctor Ludwik Hirszfeld, who played a pivotal role in combating a typhus epidemic in Serbia during World War I. By offering free meals to Polish guests, Momić not only commemorates Hirszfeld's altruistic contributions but also fosters a bridge of humanity between nations.

Advertisment

The heartwarming initiative began in 2020 when Polish director Paweł Wysoczański visited Momić's restaurant to shoot a film dedicated to the selfless efforts of Polish doctors in Serbia. Moved by Hirszfeld's story, Momić decided to express his gratitude in a tangible way. "It was the first time I heard about Dr. Hirszfeld and his work for my people," Momić shared, underscoring the profound impact of learning about the doctor's dedication. This encounter inspired Momić to offer a unique form of hospitality to Polish visitors, thereby keeping Hirszfeld's memory alive.

A Legacy of Compassion and Innovation

Ludwik Hirszfeld, along with his wife Hanna, ventured to Valjevo during the tumultuous times of World War I. Volunteering as a doctor in the Serbian army, Hirszfeld was instrumental in treating those affected by the typhus epidemic.

His efforts extended beyond patient care, as he also conducted educational courses on typhus and other diseases, significantly contributing to the advancement of medical practices, including the wider implementation of blood transfusion. Despite facing persecution and challenges, including during the German occupation of Poland and later in Yugoslavia, Hirszfeld's legacy of compassion and medical innovation endures.