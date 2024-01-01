en English
BNN Newsroom

Sequels and Remakes Dominate Indian Cinema’s 2024 Line-Up

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Sequels and Remakes Dominate Indian Cinema's 2024 Line-Up

Indian cinema is poised to build on its 2023 success with a series of sequels and remakes in 2024. The year ahead is brimming with action-packed films, political thrillers, and intriguing dramas that are set to captivate the Indian audience. From the anxiously anticipated ‘Pushpa 2’ to the third installment of the ‘Welcome’ franchise, the line-up promises an eclectic mix of genres and star-studded casts.

Sequels Stirring Excitement

‘Pushpa 2’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is generating significant buzz. Scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, the sequel rides on the success of its 2021 predecessor. Another sequel to watch out for is ‘Stree 2’, part of a horror-comedy franchise that already includes ‘Roohi’ and ‘Bhediya’. This latest installment is set for release on August 30. The Singham franchise returns with a bang in ‘Singham Again’. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, this third part is another notable addition to the year’s release schedule. ‘Metro In Dino’, the sequel to ‘Life In a Metro’, is an anthology film slated for release on March 29. ‘Haseen Dilruba 2’, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, is also on the list.

Classic Remakes and New Collaborations

Indian cinema’s 2024 line-up also includes classic remakes and exciting new collaborations. The beloved ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will be reimagined with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, slated for release on April 10. ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, reuniting Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee after 13 years, is set to premiere on February 16. Also, the third installment of the ‘Welcome’ franchise, ‘Welcome to The Jungle’, featuring a star-studded cast, is planned for a Christmas release.

Noteworthy New Releases

Apart from sequels and remakes, 2024 will also see new releases, including ‘Game Changer’, a Telugu political action thriller starring Ram Charan, scheduled for a worldwide release in September. ‘Fighter’, an action film starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, is the first in a planned aerial action franchise, set to release on January 25. The film, made on a budget of 250 crore, promises to deliver heavy action scenes and a global appeal.

The year 2024 is set to be an exciting one for Indian cinema, with a diverse line-up of films across genres. Whether you’re a fan of sequels, remakes, or new releases, there’s something for everyone to look forward to.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

